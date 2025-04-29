Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Mills Hit Nichols With Baton After Accidentally Pepper Spraying Himself

On cross-examination, ex-Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. was confronted about inconsistencies in his testimony and admitted he used a baton on Nichols because he was angry he got pepper spray in his eyes that was meant for Nichols. (4/29/25) MORE

Assault, Murder & Mayhem, Police Brutality

Latest Videos

desmond mills testifies

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Testifies to Beating Tyre Nichols With Baton

RowVaughn Wells

Tyre Nichols' Mother When Told Son Was Dead: 'I Just Lost It, I lost It'

two men in court

Defense: Tyre Nichols' Death A Tragedy, Not Criminal

Tadarrius Bean in court

Tadarrius Bean's Attorney: Officers Were 'Trying To Do Their Job'

prosecution shows nichols beating video

Prosecution: Tyre Nichols' Head Injury 'Looked Like A Car Wreck'

Penny McCarthy arrested at gunpoint

Federal Agents Falsely Arrest Grandmother at Gunpoint

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey delivers opening statement

Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statements

Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson in opening statements

Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Prosecution's Opening Statement

Tyreek Hill bodycam footage.

Controversial Traffic Stop of NFL Player Tyreek Hill

Roger Fortson, a U.S. Airman was killed by Fl. Deputy Eddie Duran.

Florida Deputy Who Shot, Killed US Airman Roger Fortson, Denied Bond

Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin Moved to Federal Prison in Texas

Thomas Lane and 3 defendants.

Thomas Lane Released From Federal Prison

MORE VIDEOS