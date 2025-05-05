Defense Attorney: Tadarrius Bean's Life Is in Your Hands

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
In closings, John Keith Perry said that the man he represents, Tadarrius Bean, was one of five guys doing their damnedest to go home the night Tyre Nichols died, suggesting that public outcry is why charges were even brought against Bean. (5/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?