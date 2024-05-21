Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 26 Recap

Chad and Tammy Daybell’s children, Emma and Garth, testify on behalf of their father. Emma detailed Tammy's declining health issues and how her mother would drink colloidal silver daily, refuting previous testimony about Tammy's health. (5/20/24)   MORE

Emma Murray, daughter of Chad and Tammy Daybell, testifies.

Daybell Daughter: Mom Upped Life Insurance, Didn't Consult Dad

