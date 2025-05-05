Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Fatal Family Birthday Trial: Alexander Deltoro Demonstrates Fatal Shooting

Alexander Deltoro Jr. demonstrates the fatal shooting in court, saying his father smacked the gun out of his hand, causing it to fire in the direction of his mother. Deltoro is charged in the fatal shooting of his mother during an argument with his f MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

wide shot of a courtroom

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial Co-defendant Gets Maximum Sentence

mug shot of a 50-ish while male

Divorce Attorney Indicted in Cold Case Murder of Aliza Sherman

man on witness stand holds up a broken glass

Lieutenant Who Found John O'Keefe's Broken Cocktail Glass Testifies

male attorney holds up a chart as he delivers an argument in court.

Defense Attorney: Tadarrius Bean's Life Is in Your Hands

splitscreen: 2 women

Karen Read Defense Grills Katie McLaughlin Over Ties to Caitlin Albert

Deltoro Shooting Demonstration

Fatal Family Birthday Trial: Alexander Deltoro Demonstrates Fatal Shooting

man uses snowblower

Canton Lt. Explains Why He Used Snow Blower, Solo Cups At O'Keefe Scene

still frame from bwc

'Help Me': Prosecution Plays Tyre Nichols' Last Words For The Jury

Ryan Nagel

Ryan Nagel Says He Saw Karen Read, But Not John O'Keefe

halyna hutchins on set

Alec Baldwin's Movie 'Rust' Released In Theaters, Streaming

handsome young man in orange prison jumper is escorted by law enforcement

Luigi Mangione's Attorneys Seek to Have State Murder Charges Dropped

old man with bright white hair looks angry

Man Sentenced to 53 Years in Prison in Hate Crime Attack on Boy and Mom

MORE VIDEOS