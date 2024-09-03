Fatal Family Birthday Trial Delayed

Alexander Deltoro Jr. is accused of fatally shooting his mother, Cindy Deltoro, while she was breaking up a fight between him and his father. Deltoro's trial was supposed to start today, but was delayed. (9/3/24) MORE

Daily Trial Updates, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

split screen of Sarah Boone and Jorge Torres Jr

Sarah Boone and Jorge Torres' History of Domestic Violence

Older gentleman in a suit speaks to a reporter out in the sunshine.

Missing Michigan Wife Trial: Victim Dee Warner's Brother Speaks Out

Photos of delphi victims

Judge Bars Third-Party Defense From Delphi Murders Trial

Bearded bald man in orange prison jumper appears for a Zoom pretrial hearing.

Warner Makes First Court Appearance Since Discovery of Wife's Remains

Suspect in Laken Riley Murder Wants Some Evidence Suppressed

Alexander Deltoro has trail delayed until Sept. 10.

Fatal Family Birthday Trial Delayed

booking photo of Chad Richards

Suspect Accused in University of Wisconsin Gymnasts Murder in Court

Lawyer being interviewed with photo of his defendent

Laurie Shaver’s Defense Attorney Speaks Ahead of Trial

Sarah Boone sits in court

Judge Denies Sarah Boone's Request to Delay Trial

Ashley Benefield sits in court

Ashley Benefield Asks For New Trial Citing Juror Misconduct

The back of a female defendant's head as she sits in court.

Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

News anchor holds a microphone.

Matt Johnson Talks About His Jailhouse Interview with Robert Telles

MORE VIDEOS