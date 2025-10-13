Figure Skater Car Crash Case: Megan Oster-Schultz Pleads Guilty, Sentenced

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Megan Oster-Schultz, who is accused of driving drunk and flipping her vehicle while her two young children were in the back seat, pleads guilty and is sentenced after her plea. (10/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?