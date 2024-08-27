Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Florida Deputy Who Shot, Killed US Airman Roger Fortson, Denied Bond

Eddie Duran, the deputy who shot and killed a U.S. Airman who was in his own home, was denied bond. Bodycam footage showed Duran responding to a domestic violence call and killing Roger Fortson within seconds of him opening his door. (8/27/24)

Mother Texted Son: 'I'm scared for my life...he tried to strangle me'

Murder of Madeline Soto: Medical Examiner Determines Cause of Death

Watch: Wade Wilson Sentenced to Death for 'Atrocious' Killings

Grief Author Murder Trial: Judge Finds Probable Cause to Bind Case

Teen Accused of Killing Mom, Shooting Stepdad Rejects Plea Deal

Kouri Richins Hearing Enters Second Day

Wade Wilson's Parents Plead for His Life, Blame Broken System

Man Accused of Beheading His Parents Shot by Police

Defense Says No Blood, DNA or Prints Link Palmer to Goodrich's Death

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

