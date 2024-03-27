From the 'Jack in the Box' Murder to the Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The case was originally referred to as 'Jack in the box.' Thirteen years later, investigators finally received a tip from a woman in Texas. She believed the John Doe was her stepfather, later confirmed to be Robert Caraballo. (3/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?