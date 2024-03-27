From the 'Jack in the Box' Murder to the Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

The case was originally referred to as 'Jack in the box.' Thirteen years later, investigators finally received a tip from a woman in Texas. She believed the John Doe was her stepfather, later confirmed to be Robert Caraballo. (3/26/24)   MORE

split screen shows Julie Grant and Adam Cox

'Lori's Lies Divided Our Whole Family': Adam Cox Talks to Court TV

Chad Daybell's trial starts April 1.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Starts April 1

Court TV takes a look at Beverly McCallum, a complicated woman with a complicated life.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Beverly McCallum's Timeline of Allegations

Blueberry farmer Gordon Devries, who found Robert Caraballo's body on his land.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Farmer Recalls Finding Victim's Body

sicily caraballo testifies

Defendant's Daughter Testifies in Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

hammer in trial evidence

Codefendant Testifies to Robert Caraballo's Murder, Aftermath

Christopher McMillan testifies

Codefendant Details Plotting Robert Caraballo's Murder

beverly mccallum appears in court

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

doug lloy delivers opening statement

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement PT2

beverly mccallum appears in court

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Beverly McCallum is charged with second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body in the death of Roberto Caraballo.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements Scheduled for Monday

