GA v. Neuman | S2 EP3 - Death at Daycare

Although Hemy Neuman is on trial for executing Rusty Sneiderman in the parking lot of his son’s daycare, the prosecution suspects their star witness, Rusty’s wife Andrea, to be the real mastermind behind her husband's death.   MORE

