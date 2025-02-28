Trial & Error Sundays

Gene Hackman Cause of Death Still Undetermined, No Signs of Foul Play

Santa Fe sheriff said there was no trauma to Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies, no signs of forced entry, carbon monoxide poisoning ruled out. Investigation is ongoing, but pacemaker activity points to Feb. 17 as Hackman's last day alive. (2/28/25) MORE

Unsolved Cases, Weird Crimes

splitscreen: sheriff delivering a press conference, pic of a guy in a tux holding an Academy Award and smiling.

Photo of an energetic young goat

Cheerleader Charged in Killing of Rival's Show Goat

Ryan Borgwardt

Kayaker Who Faked His Own Death Is in Custody, To Represent Himself

A woman with long brown hair appears on TV remotely, via a web cam

Mom Arrested For Letting Son Walk to Store Alone Talks to Court TV

woman anchor

Man Accused of Beheading His Parents Shot by Police

defendant sits in front of judge

Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband Speaks Ahead of Sentencing

Female judge sits at the bench behind a computer screen.

Judge Sentences Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband with Pet Euthanasia

court proceedings in melody johnson case

Woman Given Probation for Poisoning Airman Husband's Coffee

Man blows out candles.

Man Calls 911 Because He Wants Someone to Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Him

Purple Dodge Chager.

Car Thief Returns Victim's Mom's Ashes: Early Mother's Day Miracle?

Carly Gregg in court.

14-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Mom: Can it Be Related to New Medication?

Lisa Nacrelli sits in court

Lisa Nacrelli Reaches Plea Deal to Avoid Trial for Child Enticement

