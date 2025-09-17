Investigators Share Texts Between Tyler Robinson And Roommate

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
In texts exchanged with his roommate, Tyler Robinson appears to confess to the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Plus, what's next for the Menendez brothers after a judge denies their motion for a new trial? (9/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?