Is Chloe Driver Insane or Fatally Jealous?

As testimony resumes in the Cult Baby Murder Trial, Julie Grant examines whether Chloe Driver was experiencing psychosis or if she desired her polygamist husband exclusively when her daughter, Hannah, was murdered. (11/13/24) MORE

Latest Videos

wide shot view of the inside of a courtroom.

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell Will Not Represent Herself in Arizona Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona Trial Postponed

A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

After being convicted of murder in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Chad Daybell is in the sentencing phase of his trial. The jury is deliberating whether he'll get the death penalty or a life sentence. 

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

three zoom screens during chad daybells trial

'Hole in My Heart': Chad Daybell Hears Emotional Victim Impact Statements

john prior delivers opening statements

'Something Changed': Chad Daybell Defense Points to Lori Vallow

chad daybell courtroom

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial Penalty Phase: Prosecution Opening Statement

Chad daybell addresses the court

Chad Daybell's Defense Will Not Present Mitigation for Death Penalty

triple boxes show chad daybell, lori vallow and juror #18

Lori Vallow Juror Weighs in On Chad Daybell Verdict

A jury convicted Chad Daybell on charges he killed his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. The penalty phase starts tomorrow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 32 Recap

Chad Daybell stands in court as the verdict is read

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

