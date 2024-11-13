Is Chloe Driver Insane or Fatally Jealous?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
As testimony resumes in the Cult Baby Murder Trial, Julie Grant examines whether Chloe Driver was experiencing psychosis or if she desired her polygamist husband exclusively when her daughter, Hannah, was murdered. (11/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?