Jake Haro Gets 25 to Life in Prison for Killing Infant Son Emmanuel Haro

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Jake Haro was sentenced to 25 years to life plus additional time for murdering his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro. Prior to sentencing, Baby Emmanuel's grandmother delivered a victim impact statement to the court. (11/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?