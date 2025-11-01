Interview with a Killer Banner - Rachel Wade

Jake Haro to be sentenced for murder of missing infant Emmanuel Haro

Posted at 1:30 PM, November 1, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Court TV) — On Monday, Jake Haro will be sentenced after pleading guilty to the murder of his missing 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro.

jake haro in court

Jake Haro, the father of missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, speaks with his attorneys, Allison Lowe and Paulette Garthwaite, as he pleads guilty Thursday morning, Oct 16, 2025, to all charges, including second-degree murder, at the Riverside Hall of Justice. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

In Oct., Jake, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, assault on a child under eight that results in death, paralysis or a comatose state, and a misdemeanor count of filing a false report. He faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life at his sentencing.

Jake’s wife, 41-year-old Rebecca Haro, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and filing a false police report. She is due back in court in January for a felony settlement conference.

Emmanuel was reported missing on August 14, 2025. While Rebecca initially said she was attacked in a store parking lot and her son was taken, deputies quickly determined that the story was made up.

The couple was arrested a week after Emmanuel was reported missing.

Jake had a prior conviction for child abuse involving another infant with his ex-wife; that child suffered broken bones, a brain hemorrhage and cerebral palsy. Jake was sentenced to probation and work release in that case.

