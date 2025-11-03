rachel wade iwak

He "Destroyed My Family,” Grandmother Tells Jake Haro at Sentencing

During Jake Haro’s sentencing, the maternal grandmother of baby Emmanuel confronted Jake in court, saying he “destroyed my family” and condemning the justice system for failing to protect her daughter and grandchildren. (11/3/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Killer Parents

Grandmother delivers victim impact statement

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Judge Warns Kimberly Sullivan After Agreeing To Reveal Victim's Information

Jake Haro in court

How did Jake Haro Get Away With This Again? | 'From the Bench'

photo of injured child

Girl, 10, And Boy, 9, Charged In Brutal Assault On 5-Year-Old Girl

rebecca haro

What Happens to Rebecca Haro After Husband's Guilty Plea?

adam montgomery

Where is Adam Montgomery?

Adam Montgomery lawsuit dismissed

Judge Dismisses Wrongful Death Suit Against Adam Montgomery

gracia sisters abuse

Sisters Accused of Torturing, Sexually Abusing Preteen

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Seeks Accuser’s Name, Address

Kimberly Sullivan appears in court

Kimberly Sullivan Requests Alleged Victim's Address in New Motion

Trinity Poague

Ex-Pageant Queen Charged in Death of Toddler Appears in Court

Griffeth mug shots

Children Under the Bed Case: Family Members Back in Court

