He "Destroyed My Family,” Grandmother Tells Jake Haro at Sentencing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
During Jake Haro’s sentencing, the maternal grandmother of baby Emmanuel confronted Jake in court, saying he “destroyed my family” and condemning the justice system for failing to protect her daughter and grandchildren. (11/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?