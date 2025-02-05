Jury Seated in Baby Evelyn Murder Trial

8 men and 6 women have been seated in the case against Megan Boswell, who faces first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Boswell. The jury will remain sequestered for up to 3 weeks. (2/4/25) MORE

