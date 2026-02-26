Kouri Richins Spoke to ME Several Times About Eric's Medical History

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Pamela Sue Ulmer said autopsy results reveal Eric Richins had toxic levels of fentanyl and its metabolites in his system, when she would expect to find no presence of the drug because he had no history of illicit or prescription drug abuse. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?