Lori Daybell Maintains Her Innocence In New Interview

Lori Daybell's uncle, Rex Conner, reacts to her statements as she speaks out weeks ahead of her Arizona murder trial. Plus, a fifteen-year-old is charged with killing his mother and says he was inspired by a documentary about the Menendez brothers. MORE

Cult Crimes, Killer Parents, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem , ,

Latest Videos

Rex Conner and photo of Lori Vallow Daybell

Rex Conner: 'My Expectations of Lori [Daybell] Are Very Low'

split screen photos of casey anthony and gypsy rose blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Out Casey Anthony

young male defendant talks to his lawyer

Adam Montgomery Appeals Conviction in Death of Daughter

Jermaine Bass in court

'I'm A Good Person': Jermaine Bass Refers to Deadly Shooting as 'Accident'

Shirley Bass testifies in court

'Mommy Loves You Both': Shirley Bass Speaks at Sentencing

split screen of monica and gessica sementilli

Gessica Sementilli Describes Finding Robert Baker in Her Mother's Bed

Jermaine Bass Verdict

Verdict Reached in Bedtime Murder Trial

detective testifies

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Blonde, middle-aged female attorney delivers an animated argument.

Bedtime Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

State Attorney John Terry

Bedtime Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

young male defendant wears glasses

State: Look Where the Bullet Holes Are Located on Jaylah Bass' Head

jermaine bass day 2

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

MORE VIDEOS