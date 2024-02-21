Lori Vallow Daybell Makes Court Appearance for Scheduling Conference

Vallow awaits trial on charges related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. At today's hearing, the defense acknowledged it'll be going through discovery for months. The judge set another case management hearing for April 24. (2/21/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Chad Doerman, accused of shooting his three young sons to death, wants his confession suppressed.

Chad Doerman Wants Confession Suppressed

Can Kayla Montgomery, an admitted perjurer, be trusted?

Kayla Montgomery: Can an Admitted Perjurer Be Trusted?

The defense and state delivered closing arguments in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Day 10 Recap

After more than two hours of deliberations in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial, the jurors went home.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Jury Deliberations Resume Tomorrow

Splitscreen of Adam Montgomery and Chad Doerman.

Comparing Parents Who Allegedly Kill Their Children

Lori Vallow Daybell in an Arizona court on Feb. 21, 2024.

Lori Vallow Daybell Makes Court Appearance for Scheduling Conference

evidence in the trial of adam montgomery

Prosecution: Adam Montgomery Is An Enraged Tyrant

attorney holds up photo of kayla montgomery

Adam Montgomery's Defense Blames Kayla for Harmony's Death

Chad Doerman is facing the death penalty for killing his 3 sons execution-style.

Chad Doerman, Facing Death Penalty, Wants Confession Suppressed

Investigators searched many areas in and around Manchester, New Hampshire, for Harmony.

The Search for Little Harmony Montgomery

Defendant Adam Montgomery's defense case could begin on Wednesday.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Day 9 Recap

rebecca maines testifies

Best Friend Says Adam Montgomery Hated Harmony 'Right to His Core'

MORE VIDEOS