Lori Vallow Daybell appears in Arizona court for scheduling conference

PHOENIX (Court TV) — Lori Vallow Daybell was in court Wednesday for a scheduling conference in her Arizona case.

Vallow Daybell, who is already serving three life sentences for convictions in Idaho, could be seen smiling and chatting with her attorney before speaking briefly to acknowledge her name and date of birth.

At the conference, which lasted about four minutes, attorneys said they would be “going through discovery for the next foreseeable months.” Another hearing was scheduled for April 24, which the defense waived her appearance for.

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in two separate indictments.

The first indictment, handed down on June 21, 2021, alleges that Lori conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, on July 11, 2019. Cox admittedly shot and killed Charles but told police that he did so in self-defense.

The second indictment, handed down on Feb. 24, 2022, is for the 2019 attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. In that case, Boudreaux, who was married to Vallow Daybell’s niece, returned home from the gym and saw a Jeep parked near his house. Boudreaux said he identified Cox inside the Jeep, who then rolled down the window, pointed a gun in his direction and fired. Boudreaux was not injured and later testified at Vallow Daybell’s Idaho trial about the incident.

In May 2023, an Idaho jury found Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiracy and murder charges in the deaths of her two children and her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell, is currently scheduled to go to trial on the same charges in April.