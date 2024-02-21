Lori Vallow Daybell appears in Arizona court for scheduling conference

Posted at 11:40 AM, February 21, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown and Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

PHOENIX (Court TV) — Lori Vallow Daybell was in court Wednesday for a scheduling conference in her Arizona case.

Vallow Daybell, who is already serving three life sentences for convictions in Idaho, could be seen smiling and chatting with her attorney before speaking briefly to acknowledge her name and date of birth.

lori vallow daybell appears in court

Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Court TV)

At the conference, which lasted about four minutes, attorneys said they would be “going through discovery for the next foreseeable months.” Another hearing was scheduled for April 24, which the defense waived her appearance for.

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in two separate indictments.

The first indictment, handed down on June 21, 2021, alleges that Lori conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, on July 11, 2019. Cox admittedly shot and killed Charles but told police that he did so in self-defense.

The second indictment, handed down on Feb. 24, 2022, is for the 2019 attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. In that case, Boudreaux, who was married to Vallow Daybell’s niece, returned home from the gym and saw a Jeep parked near his house. Boudreaux said he identified Cox inside the Jeep, who then rolled down the window, pointed a gun in his direction and fired. Boudreaux was not injured and later testified at Vallow Daybell’s Idaho trial about the incident.

In May 2023, an Idaho jury found Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiracy and murder charges in the deaths of her two children and her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell, is currently scheduled to go to trial on the same charges in April.

More In:

Related Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell in an Arizona court on Feb. 21, 2024.

Lori Vallow Daybell Makes Court Appearance for Scheduling Conference

At today's scheduling conference, Lori Vallow Daybell's defense said it'll be going through discovery for months. More

Chad Daybell sits in court

Chad Daybell’s attorney seeks to delay April 1 trial date start

Chad Daybell has a pretrial hearing this week ahead of a scheduled April 1 trial date. Daybell's defense is seeking more time. More

Chad Daybell and attorney John Prior

Judge denies motion for Chad Daybell’s attorney to withdraw from case

An Idaho judge has denied Chad Daybell's attorney's request to withdraw from his client's death penalty case. More

TRENDING

Splitscreen of Adam Montgomery and Chad Doerman.
GFX of
Julie Grant in front of a monitor with a picture of Ruby Franke and family.
Eagles band members.

LATEST NEWS

James Crumbley
Two side by side photos of Audrii Cunningham
Chad Doerman walks into court in a suit

SCRIPPS NEWS

Man caught on video stealing cash from Girl Scout cookie booth
Man accused of killing Audrii Cunningham charged with capital murder
Police search for couple who ran over server after unpaid bill