Lori Vallow Daybell arraigned for conspiracy to commit murder

By LAUREN SILVER

PHOENIX (Court TV) — One week after arriving in Arizona, convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in court to be arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Lori was sentenced to serve three life sentences without the possibility of parole in Idaho for the murders of her two youngest children and her husband’s first wife.

She was extradited to Arizona at the end of November and made her first appearance in Arizona court on Nov. 30.

Lori is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in two separate cases, though both indictments are strikingly similar.

The first indictment, handed down on June 21, 2021, alleges that Lori conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, on July 11, 2019. Cox admittedly shot and killed Charles but told police that he did so in self-defense.

Alex Cox died in December 2019 at the age of 51 of what the medical examiner determined to be natural causes. Before he died, Charles had said that he was concerned about Lori’s mental health: He said that she claimed he was a zombie and that she claimed to be married to a Mormon prophet.

Lori was indicted by a second grand jury on Feb. 24, 2022, for the alleged attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux, on Oct. 2, 2019. In that case, Boudreaux, who was married to Lori’s niece, returned home from the gym and saw a Jeep parked near his house. Boudreaux said he identified Cox inside the Jeep, who then rolled down the window, pointed a gun in his direction and fired. Brandon was not injured and later testified at Lori’s trial in Idaho about the incident.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office retrieved Lori from Idaho and described her as “chatty” on the 18-hour drive back to Arizona.

Both cases are scheduled to go to trial on April 4, 2024.