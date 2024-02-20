Chad Daybell’s attorney seeks to delay April 1 trial date start

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — A pretrial hearing for Chad Daybell is scheduled for Thursday, and although an April 1 trial date is on the calendar, defense attorney John Prior has filed a motion seeking more time.

Chad Daybell faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, as well as the deaths of his current wife’s two children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The kids’ bodies were discovered on Chad’s property in June 2020. Chad also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception.

In a separate case last year, Chad’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Prior wants Chad’s trial pushed back because he wants evidence that he claims is new to be omitted from the case. According to court filings obtained by Court TV, Prior says he needs more time so that his experts can review findings the State of Idaho has regarding new information out of the State of Arizona.

On Feb. 12, the prosecution issued a response in which they objected to Prior’s motion. Additionally, Prior missed the deadline for discovery, which was in late Jan.

It is unclear what new information Prior is referring to, but Lori is facing another trial in Arizona this coming August; and the Maricopa County Prosecutor’s Office is in possession of an FBI report detailing the charges against Lori.

Items within the FBI report include pictures of Alex Cox’s fingerprints as well as an FBI CAST report prosecutors reportedly plan to use in Chad’s trial. Cox was Lori’s brother who died in 2019 at the age of 51. His death was ruled to have been the result of natural causes.

CAST refers to Cellular Analysis Survey Team, and it involves tracing electronic equipment such as cell phone records. The CAST report also included information about Cox’s Gmail account. The prosecution, however, has stated that that have no plans to use the CAST report even though they did disclose it.

Prior had filed a motion in Jan. seeking to withdraw from the case, citing Chad’s inability to pay him. Prior also argued that he is unqualified to argue a death penalty case. The judge denied that request.

If convicted, Chad could face the death penalty.