Mother and Stepfather Charged in Murder of Rebecca Park and Unborn Child

The case against Bradly and Cortney Bartholomew, Rebecca Park’s mother and stepfather, charged with murdering her and cutting her unborn child from her womb, is examined. Plus, updates in the trial of teenage pageant queen Trinity Poague. MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem, Shows

Latest Videos

bartholomew mugshots

Mother, Stepfather Charged in Murder of Rebecca Park

Joseph Schroer wipes his eye with a tissue

Joseph Schroer Apologizes For His Role In Adopted Daughter's Death

alex murdaugh appeal

Alex Murdaugh Gets Date For Appeal Hearing in Murder Case

Shanda Vander Ark

Shanda Vander Ark Seeks Adjournment Claiming Medical Issue

Shanda Vander Ark claims medical issue

Deja Vu? Shanda Vander Ark Claims Another Medical Issue

Steven Merkel

Steven Merkel Offers Apology At Sentencing For Stepson's Death

Blanca Simpson - Murdaugh family housekeeper

Murdaugh Family Housekeeper Opens Up About Murders

john skelton mugshot

John Skelton Arraigned in Murder of 3 Missing Sons

Lindsay Clancy appears virtually at a hearing

Judge Denies Motion to Move Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial

photo of three boys

John Skelton Charged With Murder Of 3 Missing Sons

Crystina Schroer sentenced

Woman Sentenced for Torturing, Killing 6-Year-Old Adopted Daughter

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

