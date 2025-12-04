Mother and Stepfather Charged in Murder of Rebecca Park and Unborn Child

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The case against Bradly and Cortney Bartholomew, Rebecca Park’s mother and stepfather, charged with murdering her and cutting her unborn child from her womb, is examined. Plus, updates in the trial of teenage pageant queen Trinity Poague. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?