Murdaugh Victims' Attorney: 'He Preyed on Them Like a Wolf Does a Rabbit'

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Eric Bland, who represents the family of Gloria Satterfield, confronted Alex Murdaugh in court. He announced at the sentencing hearing for Murdaugh's financial crimes that he looked at clients' cases "like a piggy bank." (11/28/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?