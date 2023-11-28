Murdaugh Victims' Attorney: 'He Preyed on Them Like a Wolf Does a Rabbit'

Eric Bland, who represents the family of Gloria Satterfield, confronted Alex Murdaugh in court. He announced at the sentencing hearing for Murdaugh's financial crimes that he looked at clients' cases "like a piggy bank." (11/28/23)   MORE

typed written excerpt of motion

Juror Misconduct Allegations in 'Take Care of Maya' Trial

Poster for Gwyneth the musical

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Lawsuit to Become Musical

split screen of Michael Ayala and Gregory Anderson

Maya Kowalski Filing Sex Assault Complaint Against Hospital

Maya Kowalski speaks after the verdicts

Maya Kowalski Reacts to Verdicts

Maya Kowalski and her brother cry in court

'Take Care of Maya' Trial: Punitive Phase Verdict

Greg Anderson talks to Chanley Painter

'Glad Justice Was Served': Kowalski Family Attorney Talks to Court TV

Ethen Shapiro delivers closing arguments

'Take Care of Maya' Trial Punitive Phase: Defense's Closing Argument

Gregory Anderson addresses the jury

'Take Care of Maya' Trial Punitive Phase: Plaintiff's Closing Argument

Defense attorney speaks to jury

'Take Care of Maya' Trial Punitive Phase: Defense Opening Statement

Gregory Anderson delivers an opening statement to the jury

'Take Care of Maya' Trial Punitive Phase: Plaintiff Opening Statement

Judge Carroll gesticulates in court

'Take Care of Maya' Trial: Heated Exchange Between Judge, Attorneys

Maya Kowalski sobs as verdict is read.

'Take Care of Maya' Trial: Watch the Verdict

