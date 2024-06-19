Buster Murdaugh, Son of Alex Murdaugh, Files Defamation Lawsuit

Buster Murdaugh has filed a lawsuit against several media companies, accusing them of defamation for documentaries they produced, falsely accusing him of being involved with Stephen Smith's death, whose murder remains unsolved. (6/18/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, has filed a lawsuit against several media companies, accusing them of defamation for documentaries they produced falsely accusing him of being involved with Stephen Smith's death.

Buster Murdaugh, Son of Alex Murdaugh, Files Defamation Lawsuit

John-Paul Miller and Mica Miller.

Mica Miller Family Attorney: Mica Was Brainwashed, Abused By John-Paul

Hotel hallway surveillance video.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Girlfriend in 2016 Surveillance Video

OJ Simpson walks into court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit.

Will O.J. Simpson's Estate Pay the Goldmans?

Kevin Franke with dog and children (blurred faces)

Ruby Franke's Husband Files Lawsuit Against Jodi Hildebrandt

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges that his son, Christian Combs, attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022.

New Lawsuit Targets Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Son, Christian Combs

After the raids and allegations Sean 'Diddy' Combs has to contend with, the panel discuss whether his reputation can survive if there are ultimately no charges brought against him.

Can Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Reputation Survive These Allegations?

Sharonda Brown joins Vinnie Politan to discuss the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and how he'd allegedly use money, power and physical violence to enforce sexual requests.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Investigating the Mogul's 'Freak-Off' Parties

The family of Gabby Petito have reached an agreement with the family of Brian Laundrie and will avoid a civil trial.

Petito Family Reaches Agreement with Laundrie Family, Avoids Trial

Brian Laundrie's father Christopher detailed a chilling phone call with his son.

Brian Laundrie's Father's Deposition Released

courtroom with judge and witness on stand

Judge Rules No Juror Misconduct in 'Take Care of Maya' Trial

highlighted portion of typed document

New Documents Released Connected to Jeffrey Epstein

MORE VIDEOS