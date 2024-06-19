Buster Murdaugh, Son of Alex Murdaugh, Files Defamation Lawsuit

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Buster Murdaugh has filed a lawsuit against several media companies, accusing them of defamation for documentaries they produced, falsely accusing him of being involved with Stephen Smith's death, whose murder remains unsolved. (6/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?