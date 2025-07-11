Officials End Search for Travis Decker in Idaho Forest

- Watch Live
A forest search for Travis Decker has been called off in Idaho after a lookalike hiker was located. Decker, who's accused of killing his three young daughters, has been missing since the girls' bodies were found at a campground on June 2. (7/10/25) MORE
