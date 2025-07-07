Travis Decker possibly spotted in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains

BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for wanted murder suspect Travis Decker.

According to a recent release, U.S. Marshals received a tip on July 5 from a family that claims to have seen a person in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest whose description is consistent with that of Decker.

The Bear Creek area is located southeast of Stanley and north of Fairfield.

Decker, 32, is wanted by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington on three counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping related to the deaths of his daughters, ages 5, 8, and 9, on May 30.

The family described seeing a white man between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 10″ with an overgrown beard and ponytail, who was wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream colored t-shirt, black shorts, a black Garmin watch, and “either Converse or Vans low top shoes.” The person sighted was also in possession of a black JanSport backpack.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals says the family reported that the person they saw did not want to make eye contact and also didn’t respond when spoken to.

The spokesperson also stated that cabin owners in the area have been notified of the sighting.

In a news conference last month, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison stated that Decker is well-versed in wilderness survival and has spent months living off the grid. Decker also has extensive military training.

This is the second reported sighting of Decker in Idaho in recent weeks, with an initial sighting reported in McCall in June. On June 4, Sheriff Morrison said the sighting “was not our suspect,” calling it a false alarm.

A joint search began Monday, with crews searching all areas believed to be accessible to a person in Decker’s current condition. Decker is known to hitchhike, so officials are urging the public not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area.

Additionally, drones can inhibit crews’ ability to search, so officials are asking that drones not be flown anywhere in the area to ensure the safety of aircrews.

If you think you may have seen Travis Decker in or around the Sawtooths in recent days, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.