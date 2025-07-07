Travis Decker possibly spotted in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains

Posted at 8:10 AM, July 7, 2025
Scripps News Boise Scripps News Boise

BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for wanted murder suspect Travis Decker.

According to a recent release, U.S. Marshals received a tip on July 5 from a family that claims to have seen a person in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest whose description is consistent with that of Decker.

The Bear Creek area is located southeast of Stanley and north of Fairfield.

photos of Travis Decker

A photo showing Travis Decker who previously lived in Pewaukee is still at large after being accused of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters in Washington. (Photo by: Wenatchee Police Dept.)

Decker, 32, is wanted by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington on three counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping related to the deaths of his daughters, ages 5, 8, and 9, on May 30.

The family described seeing a white man between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 10″ with an overgrown beard and ponytail, who was wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream colored t-shirt, black shorts, a black Garmin watch, and “either Converse or Vans low top shoes.” The person sighted was also in possession of a black JanSport backpack.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals says the family reported that the person they saw did not want to make eye contact and also didn’t respond when spoken to.

The spokesperson also stated that cabin owners in the area have been notified of the sighting.

In a news conference last month, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison stated that Decker is well-versed in wilderness survival and has spent months living off the grid. Decker also has extensive military training.

MORE | Washington sheriff says no evidence Travis Decker remains alive or in the area

This is the second reported sighting of Decker in Idaho in recent weeks, with an initial sighting reported in McCall in June. On June 4, Sheriff Morrison said the sighting “was not our suspect,” calling it a false alarm.

A joint search began Monday, with crews searching all areas believed to be accessible to a person in Decker’s current condition. Decker is known to hitchhike, so officials are urging the public not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area.

Additionally, drones can inhibit crews’ ability to search, so officials are asking that drones not be flown anywhere in the area to ensure the safety of aircrews.

If you think you may have seen Travis Decker in or around the Sawtooths in recent days, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

travis deckers' daughters
play button

Search for Travis Decker, Accused of Killing Daughters, Enters Week 4

Travis Decker has been wanted since June 2, when a sheriff's deputy found his truck and the bodies of his three daughters at a campground. More

deputies participate in the search for Travis Decker

Sheriff says no evidence Travis Decker remains alive or in the area

Authorities searching for Travis Decker say there is no evidence that he remains in the area or that he is alive at all. More

three photos of Travis Decker with altered appearance

New photos released in manhunt for Travis Decker, accused of killing daughters

Investigators released new photos showing how Travis Decker may have changed his appearance as a manhunt continues. More

TOP STORIES

male defendant
teen boy testifies