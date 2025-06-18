New photos released in manhunt for Travis Decker, accused of killing daughters

WENATCHEE, Wash. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — Investigators have released new photos and are debunking a video on social media as the manhunt continues for murder suspect Travis Decker.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping after his daughters — ages 9, 8, and 5 — were found dead earlier this month following a search.

The girls’ mother reported them missing when they were not returned home from a planned visit with Decker.

A video posted to TikTok claimed that Decker had been taken into custody after a long standoff. “To be clear, Mr. Decker is not in custody and CCSO had no part in making the video,” the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office also released updated photos showing how Travis Decker could have potentially altered his appearance.

An updated advisory shows Decker with and without facial hair, with and without a hat, and with short and long hair.

The search for Decker continues on the ground and in the air over the back country and remote areas of Chelan County, and investigators continue to process evidence gathered at the scene.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes into contact with Decker should call 911 immediately and should not attempt to approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

This story was originally written by Denise Craig at Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.