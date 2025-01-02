Person of Interest Identified in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Investigators hold a press conference to give updates on the Tesla Cybertruck explosion that occurred in Las Vegas. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, has been identified as the person authorities believe was behind the wheel of the Cybertruck. (12/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?