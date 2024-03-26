Sean Combs Home Raids: Could Investigation Put 'Bad Boy' Behind Bars?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Federal agents raided Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA and Miami homes in a sex trafficking investigation. It is unclear if Combs is the specific target of the investigation. And, true crime trends in this full episode of Opening Statements. (3/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?