Sherri Papini Breaks Her Silence: Doubles Down on Claims She Was Tortured

Papini is publicly speaking for the first time since she faked her own abduction in 2016. Papini went missing for 3 weeks and claimed she was kidnapped and abused. Papini now admits she kept some secrets, but still insists she was tortured. (5/22/25) MORE

Kidnapping

Latest Videos

Dylan Adams Denies Killing Holly Bobo At Brother's Hearing

Holly Bobo Murder: Zachary Adams In Court Requesting New Trial

Should Alleged Attempted Walmart Kidnapper Still Be In Jail?

Did an Attorney Kill His Client To Avoid Going to Trial?

Sherri Papini Takes Lie Detector Test In New Docuseries

Rachel Morin's Killer To Be Sentenced on Aug. 11

Kim Kardashian Will Testify at Armed Jewel Heist Trial in Paris

Kimberly Sullivan's Attorney: 'No Evidence Anyone Held (Stepson) Captive'

Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Wants Bond Modified

Alleged Victim Testifies During Austin Chronister's Bond Hearing

Man Allegedly Held Captive By Stepmother For Years Breaks Silence

