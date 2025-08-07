Sorority Sisters Murder Case: Fraser Bohm Charged with Murder in Crash

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Fraser Bohm faces murder and other charges for allegedly fatally striking four sorority sisters on the Pacific Coast Highway. Prosecutors say Bohm, 22, was recklessly driving his BMW at over 100 mph. He faces a possible life sentence. (8/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?