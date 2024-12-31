Teenage Girl Abandoned in Woods By Man She Met Online

Alexander Materne allegedly met a teenage girl on a video gaming platform. He then drove to pick up the child where police say he engaged in sexual acts with her at his home and left her in the woods in a tent when he went to visit family. (12/31/24) MORE

Kidnapping

Latest Videos

Alexander Materne

Teenage Girl Abandoned in Woods By Man She Met Online

William Mozingo sits in court

William Mozingo Sentenced for Kidnapping, Assault

William Mozingo sits in court

William Mozingo Apologizes to Victim and Family

Chloe Jones seen on bodycam

'You Are a Predator': Victim, Mother Address William Mozingo

William Mozingo in court

William Mozingo Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping, Assault

photo of woman with black eyes

Jury Selection Next Week in Four Days of Hell Trial

Abston & Fletcher

Judge Sentences Cleotha Abston to Life in Prison After Guilty Plea

A Voice For Victims: Seraya Aung Found Safe

Family members of 16-year-old Susana Morales give victim impact statements after Miles Bryant was found guilty in the teen's murder.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

The jury reached a verdict in the trial of Miles Bryant, who's accused of kidnapping and murdering 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Inmate testifies in court

Inmate Testifies to Miles Bryant's Comments in Jail

A police officer hangs his head while testifying in court

'It Meant a Lot to Me': Officer Cries Remembering Search for Victim

MORE VIDEOS