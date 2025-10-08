Texas Mom Allegedly Shot Her 4 Children In Her Car, Killing 2

- Watch Live
Oninda Romelus is accused of shooting all 4 of her children, ages 3, 8, 9 and 13. The 13-year-old and the 3-year-old did not survive. The 8-year-old and the 9-year-old are in stable condition. Romelus is being held on a $14 million bond. (10/7/25)
