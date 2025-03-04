‘There's a Kid Under the Car,' Witness Describes Chidester's Fatal Crash

Kristyn Sigler, a bartender at the Swan Boat Club, was throwing her child’s birthday party when Marshella Chidester crashed her car into the party, killing two young children and injuring many more. (3/4/23) MORE

Medical Crimes, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

crash scene aftermath

Video Shows Deadly Birthday Party Crash: 'Looked Like A War Zone'

woman wipes away tears while testifying

'It Was Just Chaos': Witness Describes Deadly Birthday Party Crash

Pretty, middle-aged blonde woman smiles wide-eyed in court.

Bombshell Revelations at Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing

Defense lawyer in court

Read Defense Argues Their Case to Judge About ARCCA Witness Communications

Judge Beverly Cannone

Judge Suspends Karen Read Hearing Citing 'Grave Concern'

karen read appears in court

SJC Publishes Opinion On Karen Read's Fight to Dismiss 2 Charges

photo of police officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read Says 'Poor Decisions' Led to John O'Keefe's Death

Karen Read does an interview on camera

'I'm Not Afraid of Taking the Stand': Karen Read Speaks Out

Karen Read sits in court

Karen Read Defense Accuses Prosecution of Discovery Violation

Robert Alessi argues a motion in court

Judge Weighs Whether To Allow Expert In Karen Read Retrial

Hank Brennan in court

Prosecution Accuses Karen Read Expert Witness of Making 'Baseless Claims'

photo of two smiling men

Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial: Brandon Janik Sentenced

MORE VIDEOS