MI v. Marshella Chidester: Birthday Party Murder Trial

Posted at 9:34 AM, March 4, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

MONROE, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit/Court TV) — A Michigan woman is facing up to life in prison if convicted of killing two children after crashing her vehicle into a boat club.

Marshella Chidester is standing trial on nine charges, including second-degree murder, in a crash that killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips. More than a dozen people were also injured in the crash.

marshella chidester appears in court

Marshella Chidester appears in court during her trial Monday, March 3, 2025. (Court TV)

Authorities say Chidester was drunk when she crashed into the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on April 20, 2024, where a kid’s birthday party was being held. In bodycam video from the scene, Chidester said she passed out and has a history of seizures. She also admitted to drinking “a little bit.” Her blood alcohol content level was allegedly twice the legal limit.

“I just want people to know how very, very disturbed I am by the situation. I don’t remember what happened. I can only say that I’ve been praying for everyone that’s been injured,” Chidester told Scripps News Detroit last year. Chidester said she doesn’t remember anything that led to the crash due to her neuropathy and heart problems, but believes she may’ve had a seizure at the time of the crash.

More In:

Related Stories

Kristyn Sigler testifies
play button

‘There’s a Kid Under the Car,’ Witness Describes Chidester’s Fatal Crash

Kristyn Sigler was hosting her child's birthday party when Marshella Chidester crashed into it, killing two children and injuring others. More

crash scene aftermath
play button

Video Shows Deadly Birthday Party Crash: ‘Looked Like A War Zone’

Video shows the aftermath after Marshella Chidester slammed into a boat club during a children's birthday party, killing two kids. More

woman wipes away tears while testifying
play button

‘It Was Just Chaos’: Witness Describes Deadly Birthday Party Crash

Kristyn Sigler described someone yelling, 'There's a kid under the car!' as Marshella Chidester stands trial for killing two children. More

TOP STORIES

Karen Read sits in court
Adam Montgomery sits in court