MI v. Marshella Chidester: Birthday Party Murder Trial

MONROE, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit/Court TV) — A Michigan woman is facing up to life in prison if convicted of killing two children after crashing her vehicle into a boat club.

Marshella Chidester is standing trial on nine charges, including second-degree murder, in a crash that killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips. More than a dozen people were also injured in the crash.

Authorities say Chidester was drunk when she crashed into the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on April 20, 2024, where a kid’s birthday party was being held. In bodycam video from the scene, Chidester said she passed out and has a history of seizures. She also admitted to drinking “a little bit.” Her blood alcohol content level was allegedly twice the legal limit.

“I just want people to know how very, very disturbed I am by the situation. I don’t remember what happened. I can only say that I’ve been praying for everyone that’s been injured,” Chidester told Scripps News Detroit last year. Chidester said she doesn’t remember anything that led to the crash due to her neuropathy and heart problems, but believes she may’ve had a seizure at the time of the crash.