Defense: Marshella Chidester Had 'No Intent' To Kill Anybody That Day

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Bill Colovos presents the defense's closing arguments in Marshella Chidester's trial, saying "there was 'no intent' to kill anybody that day." Chidester is charged in a fatal crash that killed two kids and injured many others at a Michigan boat club. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?