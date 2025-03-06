Birthday Party Murder Trial: Server Says Defendant Had One Glass of Wine

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Kelly Ann Thornton testified she served Marshella Chidester just one glass of wine when she came to Verna's Bar and Grill for lunch the day she crashed into a boat club, killing 2 young children. Thornton said Chidester did not seem drunk. (3/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?