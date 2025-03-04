‘I’m Human. I Might Be a Defense Attorney, but I’m Human.’

Marshella Chidester's lawyer, Bill Colovos, sobbed as he told the victims' (Ages 4 & 8) mother he wouldn't cross-examine her as she'd been through enough. Colovos recalled losing his own son, saying: "It's a club you don't wanna belong to." (3/4/25) MORE

'I'm Human. I Might Be a Defense Attorney, but I'm Human.'

