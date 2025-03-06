Defense: Chidester Is So Old, You May As Well Sentence Her to Life

Marshella Chidester's defense attorney, Bill Colovis, spoke after today's guilty verdict, saying his client is devastated and will be appealing. Colovos also said Chidester is so old, she may as well get life when she's sentenced in May. (3/6/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

