Birthday Party Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Marshella Chidester is standing trial on nine charges, including second-degree murder, in a crash that killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips. More than a dozen people were also injured in the crash. (3/4/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

crash scene aftermath

Video Shows Deadly Birthday Party Crash: 'Looked Like A War Zone'

woman wipes away tears while testifying

'It Was Just Chaos': Witness Describes Deadly Birthday Party Crash

marshella chidester opening statements

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Donna Adelson in court

Judge Denies Donna Adelson's Motion To Suppress Jail Call

Booking photo of Jaron warner

Dee Warner's Stepson Accused Of Helping Cover Up Murder

Casey Anthony

Casey Anthony: 'I Will Advocate For My Daughter'

Jennifer Gledhill Hearing

Jennifer Gledhill, Accused of Murdering Husband, Attends Pretrial Hearing

Jaron Warner

Dale Warner's Son Arrested in Connection to Death of Stepmom Dee Warner

Young murder defendant looks scared

Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads GUILTY

Jermaine Bass in court

'I'm A Good Person': Jermaine Bass Refers to Deadly Shooting as 'Accident'

Shirley Bass testifies in court

'Mommy Loves You Both': Shirley Bass Speaks at Sentencing

Jennifer Gledhill appears in court

Jennifer Gledhill To Lover: 'Don't Think Of Me As A Monster'

MORE VIDEOS