Chidester Speaks At Sentencing: 'I Never Meant to Harm Those Children'

Marshella Chidester killed two children and injured dozens of people when she crashed her vehicle into a boat club. At sentencing, she read a Bible verse, begged the families for forgiveness, and said she prays for the kids every day. (5/15/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

judge speaks from the bench

Judge to Chidester: 'This Crime Destroyed Lives and Destroyed Families'

older woman with grey curly hair

Chidester Speaks At Sentencing: 'I Never Meant to Harm Those Children'

woman speaks in court. Dabs a tissue on her face, appears to be crying

Mother Addresses Daughter's Killer: 'Her Room Still Smells Like Her'

splitscreen: judge/young man

Kohberger Defense Doubles Down on Alternate Suspect Theory

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello testifies

Medical Examiner Reveals John O'Keefe's Cause & Manner of Death

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello testifies

Karen Read Retrial: Medical Examiner Details John O'Keefe's Injuries

splitscreen: middle-aged man/teenage boy

Rodney Hinton Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges of Aggravated Murder

family photo of a young couple

Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hawaii Hiking Trail Denied Bail

wide shot of a courtroom facing a judge on the bench

'Are You Done?': Judge Loses Patience With Lori Daybell

splitscreen: photo of 2 young men in court/female news anchor

Is the Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Fair?

side by side of male witness and female defendant

Investigator Reviews Crime Scene Photos from Where John O'Keefe Was Found

male police officer witness testifying in court

Crime Scene Investigator Reviews Photos of Karen Read's Vehicle

MORE VIDEOS