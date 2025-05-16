Chidester Speaks At Sentencing: 'I Never Meant to Harm Those Children'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Marshella Chidester killed two children and injured dozens of people when she crashed her vehicle into a boat club. At sentencing, she read a Bible verse, begged the families for forgiveness, and said she prays for the kids every day. (5/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?