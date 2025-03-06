Birthday Party Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Marshella Chidester is GUILTY of all 9 charges, including murder, related to a drunk driving crash that killed Alanah Phillips, 8, and her brother Zayn Phillips, 4. The kids were at a birthday at a Michigan boat club when they were killed. (3/6/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

