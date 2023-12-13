Tortured Son Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Prosecutor Matt Roberts delivers the State's open in MI v. Shanda Vander Ark. The defendant faces chilling allegations in the death of her special needs teen son. Charges against her include first-degree murder and child abuse. (12/13/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

Shanda Vander Ark in courtt

'I Think We Need To Actually Feed Him': Disturbing Texts Read in Court

split screen photos of a man and a woman

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Twisted tale of abuse that led to teen's death

Paul Ferguson on cross-examination.

Victim's Brother on Cross: 'I suppose I didn't love him enough'

Paul Ferguson on the stand.

Ice Baths, Handcuffs, Starvation: Victim's Brother Recalls Torture

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Mom Told Cops Son Stopped Eating On His Own

Shanda Vander Ark has a panic attack in court.

Shanda Vander Ark Suffers Panic Attack in Court

Vander Ark's defense attorney delivers his opening statement.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Vander Ark prosecutor Matt Roberts delivers his open.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Booking photo of Shanda Vander Ark

On the Docket: Tortured Son Murder Trial

photo of youtube star Ruby Franke

Attorney: Jodi Hildebrandt Forced Ruby Franke's Husband Out of Home

Tracy Ferriter sits in court

Tracy Ferriter Due In Court Saying She Has No Money

GFX quote from Mazda saying they never offered Tim Ferriter a job.

Did Tim Ferriter Fake Job Offer Letters?

MORE VIDEOS