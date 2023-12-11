MI v. Shanda Vander Ark: Tortured Son Murder Trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (Court TV, Scripps News West Michigan) — Jury selection begins on Tuesday for a Michigan mother facing trial for the murder and child abuse of her teenage son with special needs.

Shanda Vander Ark, 43, is facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges for the death of her 15-year-old son, Timothy Ferguson, who police found dead and severely malnourished inside the family’s home.

Timothy’s older brother Paul, 20, had also been charged days after his mom’s arrest. Together, Vander Ark and her son Paul are accused of a sinister pattern of abuse that may have lasted for years.

On July 6, 2022, the Norton Shores Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious death and found the 15-year-old in an ice bath, malnourished and showing significant signs of abuse.

“As punishment – for I’m not sure what behavior – but as punishment, our 15-year-old was subject to ice baths, was subject to not being fed food other than bread or bread soaked in hot sauce,” Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in July.

Hilson confirmed that text messages were read in court, including messages between Vander Ark and Paul, about Timothy’s symptoms being fake.

Vander Ark had moved her family to Michigan from Oklahoma, where she had a history with child protective services, but was never ordered to give up parental rights or contact with her children.

“Instead of having her parental rights terminated, she voluntarily left the house,” said Hilson, “and from what we can tell, that’s where the case kind of ended.”

At her initial court appearance, Judge Ladas Hoopes stated that Vander Ark had been working as a law clerk for the Newaygo Circuit Court up until her arrest.

Vander Ark has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held without bond. At her hearing, her defense attorney hinted at a possible defense, saying, “There is a potential lack of memory in this case to the allegations.” Vander Ark’s son Paul, who is also charged, is expected to testify against his mother at her trial.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse or neglect, call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at (800)-799-7233 or visit their official website at thehotline.org.