Paul Ferguson Sentencing Hearing: Tortured Son Abuse Trial

A Michigan judge sentenced Paul Ferguson to 30-120 years in prison for the treatment of his younger brother with special needs, Timothy, who died from malnutrition and dehydration brought on by severe child abuse. (2/26/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Paul Ferguson Exits Sentencing

Paul Ferguson Sentencing Hearing: Tortured Son Abuse Trial

Paul Ferguson puts his head on his hands

Judge: Paul Ferguson is 'One Step Away From Becoming a Psychopath'

Paul Ferguson speaks at his sentencing

Tearful Paul Ferguson Addresses Court at Sentencing

Paul Ferguson is set to face sentencing on Monday after pleading guilty to child abuse charges for the treatment of his younger brother.

Paul Ferguson to Be Sentenced for Death of Special Needs Brother

Reactions to the guilty verdict of Adam Montgomery in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial.

Reaction to Adam Mongtomery Guilty Verdict

Julie Grant with a monitor behind her featuring a splitscreen of Harmony Montgomery and Adam Montgomery.

A 'Sinister, Rotten, Soulless, Cowardly Dirtbag' Kills Their Own Child

Harmony Montgomery close up portrait.

Harmony Montgomery's Legacy Will Live On Despite Jury's Verdict

Harmony Montgomery and her brother, Jamison.

Harmony Montgomery's Brother's Adoptive Father Speaks to Court TV

Can Kayla Montgomery, an admitted perjurer, be trusted?

Kayla Montgomery: Can an Admitted Perjurer Be Trusted?

The defense and state delivered closing arguments in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Day 10 Recap

After more than two hours of deliberations in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial, the jurors went home.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Jury Deliberations Resume Tomorrow

Julie Grant in front of a monitor with a picture of Ruby Franke and family.

Julie Grant: Goodbye, Ruby Franke... We're Not Gonna Miss You

MORE VIDEOS