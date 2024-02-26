- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A Michigan judge sentenced Paul Ferguson to 30-120 years in prison for the treatment of his younger brother with special needs, Timothy, who died from malnutrition and dehydration brought on by severe child abuse. (2/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?