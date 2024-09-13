Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Vinnie Politan Investigates: The Doomsday Cult Mom

Vinnie Politan investigates the deaths and chaos surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell who has been accused of conspiring in the murder of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and in the attempted murder of her former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. (9/12 MORE

Latest Videos

Court TV Exclusive: Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence

Murdaugh Juror Wishes She Could 'Go Back and Change' Verdict

Former Susan Smith Prosecutor Talks About Upcoming Parole

Why Scott Peterson's In-N-Out Burger Order was a Red Flag to Police

Parents Charged After Allegedly Treating Child's Injuries with Smoothies

Julie Grant: ‘How Could a Parent Laugh at Their Child’s Abuse?’

Police Release Bodycam Video of Hot Car Incident

'She Knows What Happened:' Elijah Vue's Father Wants Answers

'Treadmill Abuse Trial' Defense Speaks About Gregor's Appeal

Father Charged with First-Degree Murder in Hot Car Death

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Christopher Gregor Sentenced

