Vinnie Politan Wonders: What Kind of Mother Was Megan Boswell?

Vinnie wonders what kind of mother Meghan Boswell was in the short 15 months that her daughter, Evelyn, was alive. Vinnie also ponders the irony of the fact that Baby Evelyn's body was found in a playhouse that had been built for Meghan. (2/7/25) MORE

gfx of a black and white photo of a pretty, smiling young woman

Mom Strangles Kids Case: Lindsay Clancy's Husband Breaks His Silence

Ethan Perry

Megan Boswell's Ex Recalls Finding Out Baby Evelyn Was Not His Daughter

Man testifies in court

Witness: Megan Boswell's Ex-Boyfriend Admitted to Mental Hospital

Cody Thomas breaks down case evidence

Touchscreen: Cody Thomas Breaks Down Evidence Against Megan Boswell

Sue Whitman testifies in court

Baby Evelyn's Babysitter: 'Never Seen A Diaper Rash Look That Bad'

Katelyn Carter testifies

Megan Boswell's Friend Describes Baby Evelyn: 'She Was Dirty'

still from video showing toddler dancing

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Bailey Hawkins testifies in court

Megan Boswell's Friend Breaks Down on Stand Recalling Baby Evelyn

Older, raven-haired woman testifies while a photo os a baby girl is displayed on the monitor

Pediatrician: Baby Evelyn Never Showed Up For Her 12-Month Checkup

female inmate photo

Judge Belvin Perry Compares Megan Boswell and Casey Anthony's Cases

court display evidence photo of a trash can

Bugs On Body, Leaves In Hair: Detective Recalls Finding Baby's Remains

megan boswell talks to police

Exhibit: Police Question Megan Boswell During Search For Baby Evelyn

