Woman Barely Escapes Would Be Kidnapper in Chilling Surveillance Video

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A man was robbing a shop when he attempted to abduct a woman in the store. Parking lot camera captured shocking video of the woman being dragged by the neck. He tried to force her into his truck but she fled. The man was caught soon after. (7/17/25)
Do you want to continue watching?