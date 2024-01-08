Young Thug RICO Trial: Difficult Witness Re-Takes the Stand

The RICO trial against rapper Young Thug and five associates entered it’s 15th day today, and co-defendant Trontavious Stephens is back on the stand. Stephens took a plea deal, but his testimony has proven to be frustrating for prosecutors. (1/8/24)   MORE

Young Thug wears a SEX shirt in court.

Young Thug's SEX Shirt Might Not Be the Best Look for Court

Trontavious Stephens testifies against rapper Young Thug.

Young Thug RICO Trial: Difficult Witness Re-Takes the Stand

oscar pistorius appears in court

Oscar Pistorius Freed On Parole

highlighted portion of typed document

New Documents Released Connected to Jeffrey Epstein

judge presides over courtroom and photo of Jackson Mahomes

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jackson Mahomes

Young Thug sits in court wearing a white jacket

Young Thug RICO Trial to Resume After 3-Week Delay

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein Court Filings to Be Unsealed

YNW Melly (left) HeadKrack (right)

Radio Host HeadKrack Weighs In on Rap Lyric Evidence

GFX from Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt's podcast.

The Shocking World of Ruby Franke: Was it All Jodi Hildebrandt's Fault?

Ruby Franke Pleads Guilty to 4 Counts of Child Abuse: A Deep Dive

Photo of smiling Jonathan Majors

Actor Jonathan Majors Guilty of Domestic Assault Charges

Ruby Franke stands next to her attorney in court

Ruby Franke Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse

