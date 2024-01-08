Young Thug RICO Trial: Difficult Witness Re-Takes the Stand

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The RICO trial against rapper Young Thug and five associates entered it’s 15th day today, and co-defendant Trontavious Stephens is back on the stand. Stephens took a plea deal, but his testimony has proven to be frustrating for prosecutors. (1/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?